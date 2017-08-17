Lakeland College is offering a two year petroleum management course – the first of it’s kind in Alberta.

The program will help industry professionals with the tools and skills needed to step into a managerial role. Dean of the School of Energy Ben Sey says the program is not just for those in the oil and gas industry.

“We’re also looking at the service industry workers. We’re looking at front line, plant and fuel operators that are transferring into mid to senior leadership positions at their companies.”

The program consists of ten courses worth three credits each based out of Olds College and at various plant sites in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan. Each course contains 16 hours in class, and 24 hours of pre-course work.

Sey says the program is very beneficial to employers.

“Companies are really paying attention to the bottom line, they would like to improve their efficiencies. This is a very ideal program to help them facilitate that.”

There are a few ways students can get admitted to the program. Applicants with certain qualifications can apply to the fast track program, while others without the experience needed for the fast track will be enrolled in the online Competency Management and Development System program. This will provide them with the necessary training before the program.

Applications can be completed through the Lakeland website.