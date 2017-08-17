The CPCA finals have kicked off in the Border City, and the excitement is building before the final on Sunday.

Tonight, the Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association will be holding a family fun night with bouncy castles, balloon twisting, and buck the bronco.

General Manager Mike Sedoruk says that with it being the 25th anniversary they have already seen larger crowds, and he hopes that will continue.

“We’re very excited about that. Starting out great, starting out positive. We hope to see 13, 14, 15 thousand people come through over the five days. It’s been a very strong event, and we just anticipate it will continue to be that way.”

He added that there is a ton of things to do every single day at the event, but it is ultimately capped off by the races themselves.

“There is just so much more than just the wagon racing but I’ll tell you what, when the horses hit the track, people are excited.They’re yelling, they’re screaming, they’re hooting and hollering, they’re betting with their neighbours, they’re just excited to be here and watch that tremendous horsepower head down the track.”

Other events include live concerts, trick riders, and pancake breakfasts. More information can be found at the Exhibition website.