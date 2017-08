The Battlefords RCMP are looking for information regarding an incident that occurred yesterday.

Police responded to a complaint about a damaged vehicle on the 1800 block of 92 St. in North Battleford. Sometime overnight, someone slashed the tires and smashed the windshield of a Grey Nissan Xterra.

The matter is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Battlefords RCMP.