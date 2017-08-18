The Battleford RCMP is reminding the public not to approach people that they find committing criminal acts after a man was assaulted trying to get his stolen truck back.

A grey 2016 Dodge Ram was stolen from the 9000 block of Panton Ave while the owner was on vacation. Yesterday afternoon, RCMP say the owner saw his truck drive by his home and stop nearby; he approached the truck and saw 4-6 kids dressed in black standing around it. When the owner asked for his keys to be returned, he was allegedly assaulted by the kids. RCMP say another kid came out of a home with two machetes, the youth jumped in the truck and took off.

The owner suffered minor injuries. The RCMP is still investigating.

Police are asking people to call the police as soon as possible when they see suspicious or criminal activity and wait for police direction and/or arrival.

RCMP say, “approaching people that are committing these acts is very dangerous and no property is worth being assaulted over or possibly losing a life. It is our job to protect you, let us stand in harm’s way and keep you safe.”