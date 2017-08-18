The Olive Tree is getting a bit closer to their Capital Campaign goal for their new home with some help from Northern Factory Workwear.

“We like to be able to go back into the community and help support the local charities and local groups that need the help and it’s up to our community to be able to keep things going,” says Pam Beznoska, the Co-Owner of Northern Factory Workwear

The donation is part of an ‘I Love Canadian Oil’ campaign. Northern Factory is selling items with the slogan on it, and 25% of the proceeds go to a local charity. Late last year they donated over $1, 600 to the Food Bank and today they donated $1, 969.25 to the Olive Tree.

“This campaign has been a great campaign and greatly supported by the local community, so we will continue to sell the product and continue to do donations down the road,” says Beznoska.

She adds, “I think [the support] shows how proud people in this community really are of their Canadian oil and Canadian pipelines.”