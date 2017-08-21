The Battlefords RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Carlin Bear.

Bear is a committed patients at the Saskatchewan Hospital mental health facility in North Battleford. The 24 year old did not return from a 30 minute absence on the hospital grounds on Saturday. Bear is originally from the Big River First Nation. He was last seen wearing black under armour sweater with camo on the chest and hood, dark pants and running shoes. He is described as First Nations, approximately 5’10”, weighing 165 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP say they don’t have a reason to believe he is a direct threat to the public, but Bear shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone who sees Bear is asked to immediately contact the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720, their local police service or RCMP detachment, or call 310-RCMP.