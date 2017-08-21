The Saskatchewan Party will be electing a new leader on January 27, 2018 at a leadership convention in Saskatoon. This comes after Premier Brad Wall announced after 18 years in politics he will be retiring.

The Saskatchewan Party also released all of the leadership election campaign rules. This includes the filing deadline being set for November 24 and a filing fee of $25,000 will be required from all candidates. The campaign expense limit is $250, 000. Candidates will be required to disclose the names of all donors who made donations of $250 or more. The membership sales deadline in order to be eligible to vote is December 8. The full set of rules can be found on the Party’s website.

Two MLA’s have already officially announced they will be running. The first was Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor last Tuesday. The Regina MLA is the first woman to run for the leadership of the Saskatchewan Party in its 20-year history.

I have today announced that I will be participating in the upcoming leadership race for the Saskatchewan Party and have… Posted by Tina Beaudry-Mellor on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison announced he is entering the leadership race on Saturday. The Meadow Lake MLA is also the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), trade and the Global Transportation Hub (GTH).

I just launched my campaign for the leadership of the Saskatchewan Party! Posted by Jeremy Harrison on Saturday, August 19, 2017

Patrick Bundrock has been appointed by the provincial council as the Electoral Officer for the leadership election process. Bundrock is also the Executive Director of the Saskatchewan Party.

“The next few months are going to be busy for the Saskatchewan Party, but they will be historic months,” says Bundrock.

He adds, “I look forward to the challenge of leading the party and leadership election organizing committee by running a smooth election process.”

“Anyone who supports the Saskatchewan Party and wants to be part of selecting our next Leader and Premier of Saskatchewan should purchase a Saskatchewan Party membership, which entitles you to vote,” says Bundrock.