The Lloydminster Block Parent is looking for volunteers.

“A Block Parent may be called upon to offer their home as a place of safety if someone is in danger or a frightening situation, such as [being] bullied, lost, hurt or ill; caught in severe weather; frightened by a stranger. A Block Parent assists people in distress by telephoning the appropriate emergency services,” says Chair Person Angeline Joy.

“The volunteers are not expected to provide food, drink, toilets, transportation, administer first aid or leave their house to break up a fight,” she adds.

Currently there are four active homes in the Border City but Joy says since the call for volunteers on social media, many more have sent in their applications. To become a Block Parent, you need to submit an application and have a criminal record check done for every person over the age of 12 in your house. If you are approved you will receive a sign that you can put in your window to let people know an adult is home.

“Block Parent works on a volunteer basis, so if you have two hours that you are at home that you can spare, that’s great; an hour, that’s great.”

Businesses can also apply to become a Block Parent, the application is a bit different and the sign is also different.

Joy says she was a Block Parent in the nineties and after a few incidents where she noticed youth needed help, she decided to get it going again.

“If there’s a sign in the window, then they’ll know there’s somebody home they can go to,” says Joy.

“It’s our goal [to have] one block parent for every block.”

There is a Go Fund Me for the Lloydminster Block Parent, and receipts are available from Alberta Block Parent for any donations. Joy hopes to be able to starting hosting family nights, as well as information sessions.

For more information or to apply you can email the Lloydminster Block Parent at lloydminsterblockparent@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.