Lloydminster Public School Division schools are now open with just over two weeks until school is back in session.

“We’re excited to have [the] children back. Teachers and support staff and admin have been prepping and getting ready to meet and greet our upcoming students for the school year,” says Trisha Rawlake, the Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction with LPSD.

For any students experiencing stress or anxiety, Rawlake says there are a lot of supports available.

“Wellness and student support is part of our everyday life in LPSD and teachers have become resiliency experts in terms of what children need. In terms of parents, they can be very proactive. If they would like to come and do a school tour before school actually starts, we have an open door. All of our schools are open as of today, and they are more than welcome to come and get a tour, find out who their teacher will be, perhaps find their classroom.”

She adds, “there’s also opportunities for parents to meet teachers up front and talk with their child teacher about specific needs their child may [have] or if they require additional supports.”

“We really view parents as partners in education. We welcome every opportunity to meet with parents to provide the best possible school year and school setting for their child.”

If you have any questions about the upcoming school year, Rawlake urges people to check out the social media feeds and the LPSD website.

“They’re all great places where [parents and students] can go to find out about the opening days, routines, school supplies and upcoming events; things like coming to meet the teacher and muffin mornings. Those are great opportunities to connect with the school.”

The first day back for students is Tuesday, September 5.