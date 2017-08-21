A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The truck owner who was assaulted by alleged truck thieves will not be getting their vehicle back.

On Friday morning, police responded to a vehicle rollover and fire in a rural area north of North Battleford. When they arrived they discovered it was the same vehicle stolen from Panton Avenue in North Battleford late last week. The owner of the vehicle was assaulted on Thursday, after he saw his vehicle drive by and he confronted the alleged thieves.

The vehicle was destroyed by the fire.

RCMP say three people were seen grabbing beer from the vehicle and then fleeing the scene before the police arrived.

The RCMP is still investigating.