The Battleford RCMP is asking motorists to plan for a safe ride home if they will be drinking after multiple drivers were charged with impaired driving over the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, a 39 year old man was arrested and charged in Battleford. He is facing four charges, including impaired driving and failure to provide a breath sample.

On Saturday morning police responded to calls of an impaired driver on Highway 16 near Delmas. The vehicle had drove off the highway into a field. After investigation, RCMP arrested and charged a 17 year old woman from the Cutknife area with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

Saturday afternoon, police stopped a vehicle in North Battleford. Police say the driver refused to provide a breath sample. A 33 year old woman from North Battleford was arrested and charged with impaired driving and failure to provide a breath sample.

On Sunday afternoon, police stopped a vehicle going 137 km/h south on Highway 4, just outside of Battleford. Police say the driver became confrontational with police, so they weren’t able to get a breath sample. A 30 year old man from the Battlefords area is charged with impaired driving, failure to provide a breath sample and uttering threats to the police.

Police say they would like to remind people that “impaired driving is 100% preventable.”