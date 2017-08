Two people are facing assault charges in North Battleford.

Early Monday morning police responded to a domestic assault on the 900 block of 112 street. Police say investigation revealed that a 37 year old man and a 31 year old woman both from North Battleford had assaulted each other. The woman allegedly struck the man in the head with a hammer.

Both people were taken to hospital and then charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

The investigation is still underway.