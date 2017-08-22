The beach wheelchair program in Saskatchewan provincial parks is expanding. The number of chairs has now doubled to 10.

“I am proud to announce that we have added five chairs to the beach wheelchair program in our parks, doubling the total number of chairs available,” says Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff.

He adds, “everyone deserves to have access to our beautiful beaches and lakes. Our visitors have a diverse range of needs and the addition of these beach wheelchairs mean that more people can enjoy exactly what makes our parks so special.”

The beach wheelchairs are made from a lightweight aluminum frame and have three buoyant tires. They are meant to be used on sand but can be taken into shallow water. The chairs can be used by both children and adults.

The beach wheelchairs are free for park visitors and can be made available in any Saskatchewan provincial park. To reserve a beach wheelchair, visitors are asked to call the park they intend to visit at least one week in advance of their visit. Wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.