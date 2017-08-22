The Legacy Regional Protective Services will be celebrating the Station One grand opening this Saturday.

“With the municipality, we’ve been able to build a great facility that also fills needs within the public works division, parts for a regional fire service and for our hall one station,” says the Regional Chief Kevin Shortt.

He adds, “this is a great ground and flag ship for all of our fire services, with our three halls so that we can serve all of our public and rate payers better.”

“It gives a great platform for us to train, a large facility like ours, it [allows] us to do a lot of our in house maintenance, in house training. It gives us a great platform to run our regional service off of,” says Shortt.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3917 12 street. Activities includes a barbecue, the unveiling of a new fire apparatus, hall tours, a bouncy castle, face painting among others.