A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Elk Point RCMP is hoping to return 50-75 feet of copper wire to the owner.

The wire was recovered last Thursday when police responded to reports of found property. The spool or wire has no engravings or markings on it. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.