UPDATE: The Battleford RCMP have identified the suspect and are now working to find and arrest him. Police are thanking everyone who provided tips.

The Battleford RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for an alleged robbery.

Early on Tuesday morning, a man entered a business on Railway Avenue East in North Battleford shortly after midnight and was denied service. Police say he returned a short time later with a make shift weapon, which RCMP think was made of a projector screen, and unsuccessfully attempted to conceal his face with some clothing.

He then allegedly demanded money from the employee but left without getting any cash and fled the scene in a small darker coloured car. No one was injured.

If you any have information you are asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.