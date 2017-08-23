The Vermilion and District Housing Foundation is renovating the Vermilion Valley Lodge.

The project includes 50 rooms being modernized by increasing the size and adding a walk-in shower. Other renovations include adding/upgrading bathing rooms and a larger commercial kitchen and dining room are also being crafted.

“We owe it to our seniors to be able to provide a better quality of life in their ending years and to be able to enjoy coming to a facility to live,” says Sheri Heller, CAO of Vermilion District Housing Foundation.

The rooms are increasing in size to meet government standards. The constructions is being partially funded through a $9.8 million grant from the Alberta Government, the government also added $698, 000 due to extra costs associated with the build. The rest of the money has come through loans from the county as well as donations. The target for donations is $1.5 million, so far they have raised $830, 000.

“It means all the difference to the quality of life for our residents. We’re going to be able to do some fabulous landscaping [for] outdoor activities,” says Heller.

“I’m putting mini golf in here,” Heller says with a giggle.

She adds that this money will be also used towards furniture.

If you want to donate, Heller asks people to contact the Lodge directly at 780-853-5706, by email at vdhf@telusplanet.net or you can donate online.