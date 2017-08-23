The City of Lloydminster is reassuring residents that their tap water is safe to use and drink.

This comes after reports of earthy smelling and tasting water from some areas of the city.

“Our Water Services team confirms the difference in taste and odour observed by some residents is a

result of a fluctuation in river water organics,” said Leo Paré, Director, Communications. “Our Water

Services team continues to sample and test water at regular intervals. The safety of our drinking water is

not compromised, corrective measures have been implemented and we expect any taste and odour

irregularities to be resolved quickly.”

Any inquiries may be sent to waterservices@lloydminster.ca.