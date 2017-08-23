Lakeland College’s brand new Dairy Learning Centre is officially open.

The new centre replaces the old one built in the 1980’s and is modernized to meet the highest industry standards.

Students will work with a herd of 280 head including 120 Holstein milk cows, replacement heifers and young stock. It will also feature both robotic and conventional feeding systems.

“The opening of this Dairy Learning Centre is a momentous milestone for Lakeland College. The new facility will help Lakeland Agriculture students excel in industry now and for decades to come,” says Lakeland President and CEO Alice Wainwright-Stewart.

This September, the facility will be used primarily by Lakeland’s animal science technology students in the dairy major, but will also be used by hundreds of other Lakeland students.

The total cost of the centre was $9.5 million.