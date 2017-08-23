The Lloydminster Bobcats salute the crowd as they leave the ice after the RBC Cup final. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/ Vista Radio

The 2017-18 Bobcats season is approaching quickly, and the team is set to kick off their main camp on Friday.

Opening day of the camp will consist of fitness testing, before the teams hit the ice for the next three days. Head Coach Travis Clayton says he expects camp to be very high paced.

“We kept it a small camp, it’s going to be very competitive. There’s a few spots open. Maybe 2-4 spots, so it should be a good camp.”

He is hoping a higher paced camp, and some changes in the offseason can pay dividends after a disappointing campaign last year.

“It was tough on everyone, but I think this year, I love our d-core. We’ve got some puck moving d-men, and up front, the returning six forwards, and top end forwards, they’re just going to be that much better this year.”

The regular season gets started on September 15 at the Civic Centre. Season tickets are still available.