UPDATE: Reed Simonar has been located.
Spiritwood RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 29 year old man who walked away from the North Battleford Hospital.
Reed Simonar is a committed patient at the North Battleford Hospital, where he was last seen by hospital staff.
He is described as caucasian, approximately 6’0 with a slim build, brown eyes, and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing black shoes, black shorts and a blue shirt.
Simonair is from Shell Lake, Saskatchewan and not believed to be a threat to the public. However, he should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.