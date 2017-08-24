UPDATE: Reed Simonar has been located.

Spiritwood RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 29 year old man who walked away from the North Battleford Hospital.

Reed Simonar is a committed patient at the North Battleford Hospital, where he was last seen by hospital staff.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 6’0 with a slim build, brown eyes, and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, black shorts and a blue shirt.

Simonair is from Shell Lake, Saskatchewan and not believed to be a threat to the public. However, he should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.