With tickets for the Shania Twain concert in Saskatoon going on sale in less than 24 hours, the Saskatchewan Government is warning consumers about fake tickets.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) says the best way to make sure you are paying a fair price for a legitimate ticket is to buy from the primary seller, which is typically Ticketmaster. Third-party resellers profit by using automated bots to quickly scoop up tickets, and sell them for much more than the face value of the original ticket.

Some red flags to watch out for include tickets listed without specific seat numbers; and tickets listed in U.S. dollar amounts for a Canadian show.

The FCAA advises people to use a credit card as a way to protect themselves, as it may be easier to get a refund.

People are reminded that it is illegal for a reseller to sell, advertise or list for sale, any tickets to an event in Saskatchewan unless the tickets are in the person’s possession or control. It is also illegal for the reseller to sell, advertise or list for sale, any tickets until at least 48 hours after the tickets to the same event were made available to the general public.

If consumers see a reseller breaking these rules or have a complaint, they can contact the Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-877-880-5550 or by email at consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.

For more information, take a look at the Ticket Sales Act.