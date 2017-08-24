According to Saskatchewan Agriculture’s Weekly Crop Report, a relatively warm and dry week allowed for producers to continue with harvest operations.

Provincially, 14% of the crop is now in the bin, which is ahead of the fiver year average of 8%. Fifteen per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut. Harvest is most advanced in the southwest with 30% of the crop now combined. Both the northeastern and northwestern regions are the furthest behind, with only 1% in the bin. Majority of producers in Saskatchewan expect to be in the field by the end of the month.

Majority of crop damage this past week was due to hail, strong winds, localized flooding and lack of moisture.

Producers are now working on combining, desiccating crops and hauling bales and grain.

SaskPower received 12 reports of farm machinery coming in contact with power lines in August. Four of those reports were received last week. SaskPower urges anyone who has come in contact with electricity to seek medical attention immediately, even if there are no signs of injury.