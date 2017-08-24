A two vehicle collision on Highway 16 left one SUV on it’s side, slowing traffic, and bringing a heavy presence of Emergency Services.

According to Constable Eric Ponton, one person was brought to hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Minor injuries to everyone that was involved, two young kids were in one of the vehicles. Both drivers were slightly injured, but nothing major.”

He added that as of now they do not know the cause of the accident.

“It’s still under investigation. It’s too early to say if anyone was at fault in this instance.”