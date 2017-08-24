Picture of similar vehicle with launchers in the tailgate, supplied by Elk Point RCMP.

The Elk Point RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen truck.

Police responded to a break and enter at business in Elk Point, a truck was stolen from the business parking lot in the early morning hours.

The truck is described as a white 2011 GMC Sierra with Alberta license plate BDB 6409. Both side panels have “Weatherford” on them. The tailgate has the number 5001. There is a chrome nerf bar on the side steps, and two launchers in the back gate area.

Police are advising people not to approach anyone that may be inside. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.