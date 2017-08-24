The Roughriders are coming to Macklin.

This Saturday members of the team, as well as cheerleaders, and Gainer the mascot will be in Macklin for a Roughrider Block Party.

The event will take place from 5-10 p.m. at the Macklin hockey rink, and Riders Marketing Director Miriam Johnson says it is all about giving back to Saskatchewan.

“The province really supports us on game days and is always there turning their TV’s on and watching us whether they’re here at the game or at home and even hosting their friends at their house. So, we kind of thought ‘hmm, while we’ve got the season let’s go make a party in their community.”

The block party will raise money, and Johnson says that money will stay in the community of Macklin.

There will be activities for the whole family including inflatables for the kids, and a drinking area for the adults.

Naaman Roosevelt, Caleb Holley, and Duron Carter will be on hand for the event signing autographs and getting to know the fans.

“Being able to bring some of these new heroes that we have on the team to the communities for you to get to know them. Not only with them on the field as they play the game but to actually get to know them as people.”

Admission to the event is free.