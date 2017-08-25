Yellow ribbons are used to show support for World Suicide Prevention Day. Image from the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

The seventh annual Walk of Remembrance is coming up at Bud Miller Park.

The walk is in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day and was created after someone had lost a loved one to suicide and organized a walk to remember their loved one. Since then the walk has been held to remember those who have been lost to suicide.

“They are someone’s loved one and there’s so much shame and stigma that surrounds suicide, we want to diminish that by remembering the person, they were of worth and families need to remember the importance of that person in their lives,” says Shirley Scott, a Walk of Remembrance committee member.

“The people who have lost a loved one, I think it’s comforting to them to recognize their loved one in a positive light, when so often they aren’t seen that way. It’s an opportunity for them to meet other families and other people on the walk who have also experienced a like situation,” says Scott.

The other goal of the walk is to raise awareness on mental health.

“I think the general public need to come to learn and support those families as well,” says Scott.

“Any education that we can get around [mental health] to diminish that shame and stigma is so important and I think it’s moving in the right direction.”

The walk takes place on September 9, from 3-6 p.m. and people are asked to bring a lawn chair. Scott says while donations are not expected they are welcomed.

Scott adds, “come expecting to be comforted, lifted and [to] learn.”