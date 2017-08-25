Picture of a child at Midwest Furniture's Charity Barbecue taken from the Midwest Facebook page

Midwest Furniture is holding a barbecue today to raise money for the Ronald Mcdonald House.

The charity provides families of sick children with a home to stay in while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Midwest Furniture and Appliances owners Ken and Elaine Lawrence says they chose Ronald Mcdonald House as the charity they wanted to support because of personal connections.

“First and foremost we have staff that have been involved and have used Ronald Mcdonald House Charities so it’s a little bit sensitive to our heart.”

The business is raising money through the sale of hot dogs and lemonade, as well as through the donation of $50 dollars from the sales of a specific Sealy mattress on display in the store.

Ken Lawrence says they see a lot of support from community members who have experience with the charity.

“In a lot of cases, most of the people, or a lot of the people that come have their own stories to tell. They tell us about the fact that ‘the reason I’m here is because one of our children was or family members have been [affected by the Ronald Mcdonald Charity House] and so they come down to support it in order to give back.”

The pair says it is important for them to give back to the community, because the community has been so supportive of them.

The barbecue runs until 2:00 p.m today.