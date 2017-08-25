Next Thursday, Father Gorman Community School will be celebrating it’s 40th birthday, along with the start of school.
New and returning students are invited to come meet their teachers, see the classrooms and meet the staff.
There will be family friendly activities including a bouncy house. The event kicks off at 5 p.m.
Don't forget- next Thursday is the Back to School Bash! We are also celebrating Father Gorman 40th year! See you then 🎂🎉
