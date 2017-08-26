The Battlefords RCMP are investigating an armed robbery.

On Thursday evening, two people entered a local business in North Battleford and made a small purchase. Police say when the cash register was open, one of the suspects pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the cashier before fleeing. No one was injured.

The first suspect is described as slender First Nations male with black shaggy collar length hair and approximately 5’7″. He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie.

The second suspect is described as a slender First Nations male with short black hair and approximately 5’9″. He was wearing a white t-shirt that had black stripes on the arms and black lettering and a number on the back, possibly a sports jersey.

The Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.

If you have information you are asked to contact the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.