The Lloydminster RCMP is asking for the public’s help looking for Taylor Justine Dillon.

The 16 year old is originally from Onion Lake. Taylor was reported missing yesterday afternoon from a home in Lloydminster, she was last seen at the home in the morning the day before.

She is described as Aboriginal, 5’4” tall and approximately 100 lbs. Taylor has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and blue jeans.

RCMP say she may be travelling to the Onion Lake area.

If you have information about Taylor’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.