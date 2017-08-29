The RCMP is looking for two people and have arrested two men after executing a search warrant at a residence in Elk Point.

Last Monday, RCMP searched a property near Secondary Highway 646 in Elk Point and found several items believed to be stolen. Police seized 10 vehicles, one enclosed trailer, one motorcycle, three snowmobiles, four ATVs and two lawn tractors. RCMP say many of the items were missing VIN numbers and were in various pieces.

Police are looking for 39 year old Arlene Janice Lagimodiere and 46 year old Jeremy Gordon Whincup, both from Manville. They are wanted for five counts of theft over $5,000, 10 counts of Theft Under $5,000 and two counts of altering a VIN.

Police have arrested a 40 year old man from Beaver Lake. He has been charged with five counts of theft over $5,000, 10 counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of Altering a VIN. He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Elk Point Provincial Court on September 7.

A 36 year old man from Frog Lake was also arrested. He has been charged with five counts of theft over $5,000, 10 counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of Altering a VIN and four counts of failing to comply with release conditions. He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Elk Point Provincial Court on September 7.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lagimodiere or Whincup to call the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3829. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.