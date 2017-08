A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Elk Point RCMP is thanking the public for their help finding a stolen truck.

Last Thursday, a white truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot. Police say it was found unoccupied in the Elk Point area.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information to contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.