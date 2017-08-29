Citizens on Patrol is looking for new recruits.

The group is made up of Lloydminster residents who are acting as additional eyes and ears for the RCMP. Members patrol in designated vehicles, with a mandate to patrol, observe and report. COPS don’t have direct contact with offenders. Currently the group has 15-20 members.

“With the low numbers and the amount of things on the go around our city, we’re trying to get more people involved to have more patrols being done around the city to try and cut down on some of the crime happening,” saya Mike Prosper, a Recruiter with COPS.

Prosper advises against vigilante justice.

“With Citizens on Patrol, we work alongside the RCMP, they know who we are. Right now we have three marked vehicles for Citizens on Patrol. People trying to take things into their own hands, the RCMP don’t know who you are, you’re out their in areas you probably shouldn’t be at certain times of night and you’re taking the risk of being pulled over. You’re taking away from members doing their job.”

Prosper believes they have been making an impact.

“People knowing we’re out there, is the biggest thing. The more patrols we can have around the city, the more times these people see our vehicles around, it may deter them a bit. They might think twice before doing any criminal activity.”

If you want to join COPS, contact Prosper at 306-307-5955 or stop by the RCMP detachment.