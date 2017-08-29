Police were able to catch 182 drivers speeding through construction zones in July.

According to SGI’s Monthly Traffic Safety Spotlight, 177 tickets were issued for exceeding 60 km/h while passing highway workers or occupied highway equipment within a work zone and five tickets for speeding in construction zones where a flag person is present were issued.

SGI is reminding motorists to obey speed limits and exercise caution when driving in work zones.

Other results from the spotlight include 5,514 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving, 522 tickets for inappropriate or no seatbelt/child restraint, 462 tickets for distracted driving (including 337 for cellphone use) and 382 impaired driving offences (including 327 Criminal Code charges).