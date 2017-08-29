A person is facing impaired driving charges following a single vehicle rollover in the RM of Battle River.

Police, North Battleford Fire and WPD Ambulance responded to incident on Highway 4. Two passengers were treated at the scene and then transported to the Battlefords Union Hospital, one had sustained serious non life threatening injuries and needed further medical attention.

The driver has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving over the legal limit causing bodily harm. The driver is being held in custody pending a court appearance.