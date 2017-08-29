With Main Camp wrapped up, the Lloydminster Bobcats are now looking ahead to starting the season.

“A lot of guys out here, especially myself are hungry and ready to get at and playing games is the best way to do that. Everyone’s really excited and ready to bare down and get into some systems and move forward from there,” says Bobcats Forward Connor Odelein.

The camp saw new and returning players coming out, with only a few spots open for grabs.

“We had a small camp, it was really competitive, it was really physical. We had a lot of good size and skill in here. I thought overall camp was good. Everyone came in pretty good shape and everyone’s nice and strong,” says Odelein.

Compared to last year, Odelien says “the guys we brought in last year are here, they’ve definitely stepped up and improved. Everyone [we] brought in for spots is a lot stronger.”

The Bobcats will kick off the preseason Wednesday, on the road against the Bonnyville Pontiacs. The regular season gets underway on September 15 at home against the Pontiacs.