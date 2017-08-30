Pecha Kucha 2 will be taking over Vic Juba Theatre in a matter of weeks.

Pecha Kucha means chit chat in Japanese and it’s a form of presentation that involves 20 slides with each getting 20 seconds. This year the theme is ‘light’.

“It’s a curated event, so we choose presenters based upon what they’re looking to present, based on that theme. It makes for a really interesting night because it opens different perspectives of what light means to each of the presenters,” says Trisha Le, Co-Founder of the Lloydminster Young Professionals.

Presenters have already been chosen and are starting to be announced. The topics range from postpartum depression, the LGBTQ+ community to body confidence and more.

“We have a line up of 11 presenters and they’re all local, they’re not professional speakers, but they have story to tell and it’s pretty interesting,” says Le.

The world can be a dark place. Learn how Kim Capiral, Brittany Murphy, and Kyle Helmer see light through their video… Posted by Lloydminster Young Professionals on Monday, August 28, 2017

“It’s a roller coaster of presentations and you feel pretty inspired by the end of it,” adds Le.

Tickets are available for $20 online or at the door for $25. The event takes place on September 21 at 7 p.m.