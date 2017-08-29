Kitscoty RCMP is investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi truck at the intersection of Highways 45 and 893 early Tuesday Morning.

Police say preliminary investigation shows that the car travelling south on Highway 893 didn’t stop at the intersection and collided with the northbound semi while it was turning.

The car started on fire after the collision and RCMP say the driver of the semi-truck was able to pull a male passenger out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

The 22 year old driver of the car, who was from Edmonton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released. The 20 year old passenger of the car, who was from Lloydminster, suffered serious life-threatening injuries. After being transported to local hospital by EMS, they were then flown to an Edmonton hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The 27 year old male driver of the semi-truck from Norquay, Saskatchewan was not injured.

The road was closed as a RCMP Collision Analyst continued to investigate but has since re-opened.