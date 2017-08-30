The family of Nicole Collins is donating a total of $18, 000 in her honour.

The money was raised through the 1st Annual Nicole Collins Memorial Golf Tournament & Silent Auction. The money is being split between Palliative Care at the Lloydminster Hospital and Brain Cancer Research through the Saskatchewan Chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society. With the hospital receiving $12,000 and the research receiving $6,000.

“[Nicole] deserves to be remembered and I’ll love her for the rest of my life. She needed to be honoured in this way and I just felt it was the right thing to do,” says Jeff Collins, Nicole’s Husband and event organizer.

Jeff laughs as he describes his wife as, “stubborn” but then goes on to add, “she was great, loving. She was my best friend. We spent 10.5 years of life together that were just amazing and I feel really fortunate that I got to spend the rest of her life with her. Nicole was just a fun loving person, loved to go out and have a good time and she always made sure nobody was forgotten.”

Nicole spent a lot of time in the Lloydminster Hospital in palliative care, her husband calls the hospital staff the “silent heroes.”

“I thought with the way they handled the family and what they did for us and for Nicole, I thought it was spectacular and in the moment of much emotional grief at the time as it was, they were excellent and they made the whole situation much better,” says Jeff.

He adds, “some of the nurses that would come in to give a bath or they would come in to tell jokes, they would come in with a smile and fun loving atmosphere. [Nicole] just absolutely loved that. In the time that it was really tough she would actually have a big smile on her face.”

The money will be used for enhancements in palliative care.

As for brain cancer research, Jeff says he believes that it’s an area that doesn’t get as much attention.

“Some of that money is going towards brain cancer [research] in particular because I think just the way people go through it is horrible. I definitely want to try and promote the research of that because I think it’s just a horrible, horrible thing.”

Jeff describes the community support as “phenomenal.”

“In this economic downturn, for this to go through is amazing. We couldn’t get over how much was raised. The community support was awesome,” says Jeff.

“We all had our guesses as to how much we would raise, but the fact that we raised that much, we were so excited.”

Jeff says his wife would be “ecstatic” to see this.

“I know she’s giving me a big ol’ hug and a kiss. She’s here and I know she is, she’s loving it.”