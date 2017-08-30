The province is reminding drivers to be extra safe on the road as school comes back in session in next month.

More than 700,000 students are returning to class across Alberta, and almost half of them will be riding about 6,000 school buses. School zones are once again in effect.

“Drivers need to remember to put the brakes on in school zones and around buses,” says Minister of Transportation Brian Mason. “Heading back to school is an exciting time for kids. Parents and educators should talk to them about road safety so they understand their role in safely getting to school and home at the end of the day.”

During the 2014-15 school year, more than 40 per cent of drivers involved in collisions with school buses committed an error – the most common of which was following too closely.

School buses in Alberta travel an estimated 450,000 kilometres a day – that’s more than 10 times around the Earth. The penalty for failing to stop for a school bus with flashing red lights is 543 dollars and six demerit points.

Story by Chris Hunter.