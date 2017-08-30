The Graffiti Program is extending to 2018.

The Lloydminster Community Youth Centre and the City of Lloydminster partnered up as a result of the City receiving numerous graffiti complaints along the trails near Anniversary Park.

This summer the volunteers were busy removing and covering up graffiti along the walking trails between 36 Street and 31 Street.

Earlier this month Youth Outreach Coordinator Craig Torry said he was very proud of the kids who volunteered their time to come out.

“It’s inspiring to see the kids being involved in the community and giving back, and being a part of something bigger. Over the summer they’re bored so they’re involved in something that’s productive and community oriented.”

Residents and businesses wishing to donate time and/or supplies to next year’s program may contact the Lloydminster Community Youth Centre by email at lloydyouthcentre@gmail.com or phone 306-825-3113.