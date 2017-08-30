The Government of Alberta is doing a survey to gather ideas from the public on how to combat racism.

Premier Rachel Notley tasked Education Minister David Eggen to gather community input on how to fight racism following a shooting at a Quebec Mosque earlier this year. This survey is being used to help create a report that he will deliver this fall. The report will include recommendations on how the government can work with communities to address racism and promote inclusion and diversity.

Along with the survey, the Minister is also continuing to meet with community organizations for their input. Organizations interested in requesting a meeting can email education.minister@gov.ab.ca.

“My office has been overwhelmed with requests for meetings and suggestions for where the government can make improvements and so I anticipate the interest in this survey and the participation in this survey will be very high,” says Eggen.

“We know that there are those who try to promote hatred and discrimination for their own interest but that’s not our Alberta and that does not reflect the vast majority of Albertans or the opinions of our government,” Eggen adds.

According to Eggen the province has heard stories of people experiencing racist or objectionable comments as well as systematic racism such as carding. Some suggestions they have received include having cultural leaders in the community and having a curriculum reflect the composition of the province.

“At the very basic level, government is here to ensure the safety and security of all inhabitants of the province. We’re seeing clearly through events and the actions of some individuals that the confidence and sense of safety and security has been compromised. We need to make sure we provide that and then provide the foundation of larger educational tools,” says Eggen.

The Minister adds that they don’t want a report that “just sits on the shelf” and they will look at new legislation and resources.

“We will take immediate action to set direction and precedence to building a more inclusive society,” says Eggen.

The survey will remain open until September 22.