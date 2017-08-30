The Lloydminster Rescue Squad is recruiting.

The group who assist in emergency situations such as car accidents say they are looking for more people to join their team.

Captain Ryan Leblance says that the group services the City of Lloydminster, the R.M of Britannia, the County of Vermillion River and the R.M of Wilton. Qualifications for the job include First Aid with AED level C, the submission of a criminal background check with a vulnerable sector check, and a driver’s abstract.

Leblance says the job is very rewarding.

“We come out and help and it’s just a good feeling. It makes you feel good because you helped somebody and know that you made a difference.”

He added that the job can be very unique.

“We do water and ice rescue. We have gotten a drone. We do some aerial searching, and we do work with K9 as well now. We’ve got lots of different areas for people to gain experience in.”

Those looking to apply can contact the Leblance at 780-872-9039.