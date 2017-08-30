Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs has been named Opposition Shadow Minister for Natural Resources by Party Leader Andrew Scheer.

MP Stubbs had formerly been the Deputy Critic for Natural Resources and says she is honoured to represent Canadians in her new position.

“Throughout the past two years, I have had the pleasure of working with two strong critics: Hon. Candice Bergen, MP for Portage—Lisgar, and Mark Strahl, MP for Chilliwack—Hope. They have both served Canadians well and I look forward to continuing the work we’ve done together.”

Stubbs says she is looking to hold the Liberals accountable for their fall agenda which includes changes to taxation regimes, which she says will harm small business owners and farmers the most.

“The Liberals are making a lot of changes which will directly impact the people I represent. Canada has so much to be proud of, from our world class oil and gas, to our responsible forestry industry, to a strong agriculture and agrifood sector that is the envy of the world. It’s time for the Liberals to step up and finally praise Natural Resource workers from across the country, and to ensure long term opportunities.”

Stubbs was one of the 36 members appointed to Andrew Scheer’s Shadow Cabinet.