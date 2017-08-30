Premier Brad Wall has made a Cabinet shuffle that will see four new ministers enter cabinet, and five ministers change Cabinet Portfolios. This comes after the departure of five ministers.

One of the new Cabinet Members includes Larry Doke who will become Minister of Government Relations and Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs. Doke was formerly a North Battleford City Councillor, and is currently the MLA for Cut Knife – Turtleford.

The size of the Cabinet remains unchanged at 17 including the Premier.

All of the changes can be found on the Saskatchewan Government’s website.