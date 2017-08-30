The final stages of repairs are underway at the Lloydminster Hospital.

This week crews started to install permanent air ducts, replacing the ones in the hospital’s crawl space that were damage due to the floods in June.

“We’re fortunate that it appears we will complete the installation of the new ductwork before the onset of cold weather and the activation of the heating system,” said Derek Miller, Prairie North Health Region Vice-President of Finance and Operations.

Patients are being advised that they might notice fluctuations in temperature and humidity as the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is connected to the new ducting over the next few weeks. Prairie North Health Region says air quality and temperature have been monitored and remain stable; additional testing will be done as each area has the new ductwork put in place.

“Thank you to all of our patients, staff, physicians, volunteers, and visitors for your patience and perseverance over the past three months,” said Miller. “The team’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all has focused repair efforts and ensured quick responses to any identified safety and comfort concerns.”

The new ducting is expected to be completed by September 21.