Renewal stickers for health cards are being mailed to Saskatchewan residents who currently have provincial health coverage. Provincial health cards expire on December 31, 2017.

The stickers will validate health cards for a three year period to December 31, 2020.

Residents who have not received their renewal packages in the mail by late October are advised to contact eHealth Saskatchewan to update their personal information.

The packages are being sent to 673,000 households. Along with the stickers, the package includes information about eHealth Saskatchewan, HealthLine stickers and organ donor stickers. If people want to become an organ donor they must attach the organ donor sticker to their health card, as well as sign the card.