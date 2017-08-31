Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs says she will continue to advocate for oil and gas workers, small business owners and agricultural workers in her new position as Opposition Shadow Minister for Natural Resources. She was one of the 36 members appointed to Andrew Scheer’s Shadow Cabinet.

One major item on Stubbs’ agenda is opposing changes to taxation regimes the Liberals plan to implement this fall. She says these changes will prevent small business owners from income sprinkling, or paying family members in a lower tax bracket dividends from their income to alleviate tax burdens.

She adds that they also plan to stop small businesses from being able to convert general revenue into capital gains, which also helps to relieve the burden from taxes.

“They already have a pattern of hiking taxes right across the board, but this will be a huge blow to farm families, particularly in our region who have already had a rough fall and a rough spring.”

In a written statement to 106.1 The Goat, Press Secretary for the Office of the Minister of Finance Chloé Luciani-Girouard says private corporations are being given advantages.

“Right now passive investment income, income that isn’t actively being invested back into the company, can be left to accumulate while taking advantage of the lower corporate income tax rate. Such an advantage is unintended and unfair.”

Stubbs credits the Liberals “out of control spending” as the reason the changes could be made in the first place.

“The Liberal government doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem. It should be looking for ways to focus on priorities, put needs before wants, and reduce costs on risk takers and job creators and small business owners so that we can grow our economy.”

According to a report from Statistics Canada released Thursday, the Canadian economy is growing at its fastest rate since 2011. However, Stubbs says that the planned changes will affect the middle class, and could slow the economy overall.

“With small businesses being the vast majority of private sector jobs across the economy, governments should be looking for ways to reduce red tape and reduce cost on the private sector so that the economy can grow.”

She says it is important for the Canadian people to voice their opinion by contacting the Finance Minister and giving their input. This sentiment was echoed by The Office of the Finance Minister.

“These are big changes. We know it will be an adjustment for many Canadians. That’s why we want to hear from Canadians on this. We want to be able to talk about it. We need to hear all voices in order to get this right.“