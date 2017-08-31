Due to extreme wildfire hazards, a fire ban is now in effect for all provincial Crown lands, provincial parks and recreation sites south of the Churchill River.

Some roads and campgrounds may be closed as well due to the wildfire hazard. Travelers are advised to call parks in advance to confirm conditions.

During the ban, open fires and fireworks are prohibited. Self-contained heating devices, pressurized stoves, gas barbecues, propane firepits or charcoal briquettes used in an approved firebox will be permitted for cooking and heating purposes during the ban.

The fire ban will stay in place until conditions improve and the Ministry of Environment rescinds the order.

As of right now, there is no ban in effect for Lloydminster.